FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - The Friendswood Police Department says one of its detectives was denied service Thursday at a Whataburger because he was carrying a gun inside the restaurant.

A police spokesperson said a detective in plain clothes tried to place an order at the restaurant on FM 528. A manager told the detective he was violating the chain’s open carry policy.

Three years ago, the popular Texas chain announced it will not allow customers to openly carry guns in their restaurants.

The department says the detective identified himself with his badge, but he was still refused service.

Whataburger Corporate Communications released the following statement:

“This was an unfortunate misunderstanding of our open carry policy, and we’ve reached out to the detective because we want to make this right. Our company policy allows law enforcement with proper identification to open carry at our restaurants, and we’ll be reinforcing this policy with employees through additional training. We’ve also been in contact with the Friendswood Police Officers Association and are trying to get a hold of the detective to apologize for the misunderstanding. We want to make it clear that he and all law enforcement are welcome in our restaurants and we’re proud to serve them.”

Friendswood Police Department also said Whataburger Corporate Communications reached out to its department and said an operations team will be dispatched to the restaurant to train the manager on the corporate open carry policy.

