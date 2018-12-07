HOUSTON - House hunting looks different after Harvey, but it's not slowing down. June broke a record for the highest home sales ever in Houston.

Some people say that's because more Harvey homes are finally remodeled and on the market.

If you're in the market for a new home, how do you know if the house flooded? Realtor Nicole Brende with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty told us there are three main things to look for.

First, read the seller's disclosure. It's the fine print where they're required to say if the home flooded.

"An eighth of an inch should be disclosed as an eighth of an inch...3 inches, 3 feet, 6 feet disclose that," Brende said.

Brende says if you don't disclose, you could be taken to court. Also, don't just trust the short description on the house listing. It's a quick pitch to market the home and may not always include information about flooding.

Second, talk to an insurance company and ask for a Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange or C.L.U.E. report. It will show what claims have been made on the property, you may have missed during your walk-through.

"They need to see if there are any roof leaks, they need to look at the windows to see if there's been any water penetration," she said.

Finally, talk to the neighbors. Go knock on doors and keep an open mind.

"Homes that have only flooded once, most of those sellers have hired contractors and their homes are being sold more beautiful than they've ever lived in it for the past 30 years," Brende said.

