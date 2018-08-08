HOUSTON - It’s a crack in the Earth’s crust – a connection to its core.

As Mother Nature’s most explosive power, volcanoes have been forming fire and fear for millions of years.

There are 169 active volcanoes in the U.S. Many have heard of Hawaii’s Mt. Kilauea. But what some may not know is that tiny state actually has four more active volcanoes being monitored.

Five seems like a lot, but not to Alaska. That state has more than 90 active volcanoes, and most of them lie along a long chain of islands heading toward Russia. In the last 250 years, they have averaged almost one eruption a year.

Washington and Oregon have 27 active volcanoes, and California watches 17.

Yellowstone National Park itself is also an active volcano. But here’s the part they may blow your mind: Texas is home to its own volcano just outside of Austin. Pilot Knob is believed to be the remains of a volcano formed at the bottom of a shallow sea 80 million years ago.

That one is close to home, but don’t pack your bags just yet! That volcano is extinct – the only way you want to have it.

