HOUSTON — Within hours, there were two deadly wrong-way crashes on Houston-area roadways Thursday, one of which killed an off-duty Houston police officer.



Officer Gizelle Solorio, 32, died after she hit a big rig while driving the wrong way on I-10 near Sealy.

About four hours earlier, Harris County Sheriff’s investigators say Fernado Lopez was driving drunk the wrong way on I-45N when he hit another car head-on killing a passenger in that car, Antwon Wallace.

These wrong-way tragedies are nothing new to the Houston area. Greater Houston consistently ranks the highest area in the state. Most involve alcohol.

“The community is tired of it. I’m tired of it. It’s too much,” said Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crime’s Division at the Harris County DA’s Office.

In 2017, TxDOT reports there were 138 wrong way crashes in Houston, compared to 86 in Dallas, 20 in Austin, 14 in Fort Worth, and 60 in San Antonio. Danny Perez with TXDOT says they consistently team up with law enforcement to combat the problem.

“In 2015 for instance, we addressed 1,000 exit ramps,” Perez said. “Because that’s where we see sometimes that folks get confused. They may leave a business, get onto the exit ramp to enter the freeway thinking it’s an entrance ramp when it’s not.”

Officials have increased bold red signage, added flashing lights, reflective tape and some ramps even have technology that warns TxDOT when someone is going the wrong way.

Houston Police say you’re most likely to encounter a wrong-way driver overnight, often driving in the far left lane.

When being proactive to avoid one of these drivers, HPD recommends driving in the center lane so you can choose which way to veer.

Should you encounter one, HPD recommends pulling all the way over on the opposite side of the road or exiting if possible. Once you’re safe, call 911 so authorities can work fast to stop another tragedy.

According to the NTSB, wrong-way crashes are more likely to be fatal than other crashes.

