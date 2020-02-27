HOUSTON — A massive water main break is causing major flooding in east Houston and water pressure problems all over the city.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop are closed because of high water near Clinton and traffic is backed up for miles. 225 is also shut down.

We've also heard about water issues in downtown, Midtown, Montrose, The Heights, Timbergrove and the Memorial Park area.

RELATED: Rescues underway after massive water main break floods East Loop

Here's what we know about closures or businesses or schools without water:

Closures

University of Houston (Operations in Sugar Land and Katy will continue)

Texas Southern

The Houston Zoo

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Early voting centers at HCC Southeast, Young Library

No water or low water

A source at NRG Park reports that water pressure is affected.

The Texas Med Center also reports low water pressure on a "building-by-building basis."

Several schools in the southeast or central part of Houston are reporting no or low water. We are working to confirm this information with their respective school districts.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter