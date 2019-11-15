HOUSTON — The CDC announced Thursday that Vitamin E acetate is a "chemical of concern" in people with e-cigarette or vaping related lung illness (EVALI), specifically of THC.

The CDC said that in a recent test of fluid samples from the lungs of 29 different patients from 10 states, all samples contained vitamin E acetate.

This is the first time the CDC has connected one specific chemical to the disease, but it maintains that this is not the final answer to the problem.

"Vitamin E acetate might be used as an additive, most notably as a thickening agent in THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products," the CDC reported. "While it appears that vitamin E acetate is associated with EVALI, evidence is not yet sufficient to rule out contribution of other chemicals of concern to EVALI. Many different substances and product sources are still under investigation, and it may be that there is more than one cause of this outbreak."

"THC was identified in 82% of the samples and nicotine was identified in 62% of the samples," the CDC reported. "CDC tested for a range of other chemicals that might be found in e-cigarette, or vaping, products, including plant oils, petroleum distillates like mineral oil, MCT oil, and terpenes (which are compounds found in or added to THC products). None of these chemicals of concern were detected in the BAL fluid samples tested."

As of November 13, 2019, 2,172* cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI) have been reported to CDC from 49 states.

42 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states and the District of Columbia (as of November 13, 2019).

"Data suggests products containing THC, particularly those obtained from informal sources (like friends, family, or in-person or online dealers) play a major role in the outbreak," the CDCD reported.

