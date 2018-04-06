The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, arguing the state showed religious hostility toward him.

Houston-area legal experts and LBGTQ advocates believe the ruling’s impact is very narrow, but say it could open the door for other cases to reach the Supreme Court and potentially have a wider impact.

The issue taking center stage in Houston’s Alley Theatre’s newest play, “The Cake” took a real-life twist Monday in the case that partially inspired that production.

“I don’t create custom designs for events or messages that conflict with my conscience,” said plaintiff Jack Phillips shortly after the ruling Monday morning.

The controversy started in 2012 when Phillips, a Denver-area baker, refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple based on his religious beliefs.

That couple, Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins, said they’re disappointed with the decision, but they're not defeated.

“I feel like we helped change public opinion, and that’s a win for us,” Craig said.

The Colorado Civil Rights Commission had ruled that Phillips violated the state’s anti-discrimination law. However, in a 7-2 decision announced Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court justices said that commission showed anti-religious bias and violated Phillips’ First Amendment religious rights.

“What the court did today was a very narrow ruling,” said Rebecca Robertson, Chief Program Officer of Equality Texas, which fights for LGBTQ rights.

Robertson called the ruling “disappointing” and believes the couple was treated unfairly. However, she says the decision did not undo laws allowing states to protect people against discrimination.

“The way the case turned out, our civil rights laws are still in effect, and there is no constitutional ‘opt out,’” Robertson said.

Still, Robertson said she’s concerned about the possibility of backlash.

“I worry, however, when cases like this come down that sometimes the forces of bigotry feel emboldened by these kinds of decisions,” she said. “I hope that that’s not going to happen.”

Gerald Treece, KHOU’s legal analyst, said he’s been watching this case for years and was surprised by the outcome, still expecting a ruling in favor of Phillips, but one based on “narrow free exercise grounds."

“I don’t think it affects anything,” said Treece when asked about the ruling’s impact on the Houston area.

Treece says, if anything, Monday’s ruling just sets the stage for another case.

“We’re going to have to wait for the bigger issue for another day,” Treece said. “The question of, ‘Can you deny services to a gay couple?’ We still don’t know the answer to that.”

The court’s ruling did reaffirm protections for LGBTQ rights, and Treece says the justices acknowledged the issues around refusal of service issues are still there, saying they’ll wait for a future case to tackle them.

