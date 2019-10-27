HOUSTON — A memorial featuring his initials stands near the spot where armored car courier Francis Hazzard died.

“I think this is a very tragic situation," said neighbor Lisa Kinney. "It shouldn’t have happened. He is the nicest man you could ever want to meet.”

RELATED: Security officer shot in face during deadly armored truck ambush in NW Houston

Houston Police said Hazzard was shot at point blank range Thursday by suspects who demanded his money bag as Hazzard walked between a Popeyes restaurant on Antoine Drive and a parked Loomis armored truck.

They released surveillance photos of the heist in which you can see Hazzard’s shadow as the armed men made their move in the middle of the afternoon.

They took the bag of money along with Hazzard’s life.

FBI

"What happened to him was totally unnecessary," said neighbor Glenda Williams. "The people that took his life did not have to do that.”

Williams lives across the street from the Hazzard home in southwest Houston and told KHOU 11 the 68-year-old still worked to help support a number of children after recently losing his wife.

"He was a gentle man that always had a good word for people whenever you would see him," Williams said. "He always had something positive to say.”

The FBI announced a $55,000 reward for information leading to the murder suspects whose getaway car was found a few blocks from the scene.

"They should be captured and held accountable for what they did,” Kinney said.

It's a crime those who knew Hazzard find difficult to comprehend.

Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter