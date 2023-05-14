Police: 3 injured in gas explosion at RV dealership in Wharton, Texas

WHARTON, Texas — Three people were injured in a gas explosion in Wharton, Texas Sunday at an RV dealership after a gas stove was accidentally left on, police said .

This happened at a Fun Town RV dealership around 4:32 p.m. According to the Wharton Police Department, the explosion happened in an RV that was being shown to customers. Detectives believe a customer may have been trying to work the gas stove, possibly trying to turn the gas off.