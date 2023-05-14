x
Police: 3 injured in gas explosion at RV dealership in Wharton, Texas

Three people were taken to an area hospital with first- and second-degree burns. Police don't believe a crime occurred.
Credit: KHOU 11

WHARTON, Texas — Three people were injured in a gas explosion in Wharton, Texas Sunday at an RV dealership after a gas stove was accidentally left on, police said.

This happened at a Fun Town RV dealership around 4:32 p.m. According to the Wharton Police Department, the explosion happened in an RV that was being shown to customers. Detectives believe a customer may have been trying to work the gas stove, possibly trying to turn the gas off.

Three people were taken to an area hospital with first- and second-degree burns. Police don't believe a crime occurred.

Today, on or about 4:32pm, Wharton Police were dispatched to Fun Town RV in reference to a “gas leak.” Upon arrival, it...

Posted by Wharton Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023

