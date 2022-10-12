Wharton campuses placed on lockdown after two students injured in fight, district says

In a statement, the district said all staff members and students were safe but the campus was placed on lockdown after a fight broke out at the high school campus.

WHARTON, Texas — Wharton Senior High School and Wharton Junior High School were placed on lockdown Wednesday after two students were stabbed during a fight that broke out during lunch at the high school's campus, according to officials.

In a release, the Wharton Independent School District said a fight broke out between students during lunch at Wharton Senior High School, leading to a lockdown of the campus as well as a lockdown at the nearby Wharton Junior High School campus.

District officials said both campuses were placed on lockdown while police searched for one of the students involved in the incident. According to Wharton police, two people were taken into custody.

They said a knife was the only weapon involved in the incident.

Multiple students were involved and two were injured. The two injured students were taken to area hospitals via Life Flight, officials said. It's unclear what injuries the students suffered, but police said they were alert and conscious. No other injuries were reported.

Wharton ISD said the lockdown would be lifted soon and students will be released via the "standard reunification process."

Parents will be notified when the reunification begins, the district said.

Reunification details

District's guidance: "The parents of Wharton HS students enter the front entrance of Wharton HS. You must have a valid ID to get your child. Parents will be greeted by district personnel and escorted to the reunification location to pick up their students. Students will only be released to those who are listed on the emergency contact list on the student's profile page.