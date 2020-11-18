Wharton ISD temporarily moves to remote learning after increase in self-isolation, quarantine among students, staff

Wharton ISD officials said a slight uptick in quarantining and self-isolating is due to a recent rise in flu and COVID-19 cases, as well as seasonal allergies.

WHARTON, Texas — Wharton ISD is moving to remote learning starting Wednesday through Nov. 29 after district officials said they have seen a slight uptick in students and employees quarantining or self-isolating.

Officials said the self-isolation and quarantine are due to a recent rise in flu and COVID-19 cases, as well as seasonal allergies. As of Nov. 8, the district reported 13 COVID-19 cases among staff.

Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin said the temporary move to remote learning is “in an abundance of caution” and a precautionary measure. Face-to-face instruction is set to resume on Nov. 30.

O’Guin said all daily extracurricular activities pertaining to athletics and fine arts may continue as long as district protocols are followed.

“Please know this decision was not made lightly,” O’Guin said in a letter to parents. “We understand how disappointing and disruptive this can be for our families. However, in following with state guidelines, this decision was determined to be necessary as a preventative health measure.”