Police: Five dead, including toddler, in head-on wreck on Highway 59 in Wharton

Police say an SUV crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a car head-on early Sunday.

WHARTON, Texas — Five people are dead and a baby is in the hospital after a head-on wreck in Wharton early Sunday morning.

It happened on Highway 59 just before the FM 961/Highway 60 exit just before 4 a.m. Wharton police say a black Cadillac SUV heading southbound went off the main lanes, through the grassy median and into the northbound lanes, where it slammed head-on with a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Cadillac was killed. And in the Altima, three adults were dead at the scene and a toddler was declared dead after being transported to the hospital. A baby was also in the Altima and transported to Houston for treatment. We don’t know that child’s condition.

All identities are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.