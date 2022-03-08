Shelter-in-place lifted after fire reportedly involving chemicals breaks out in Wharton

The fire burned overnight at the Prime Eco Group facility. The shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1 a.m.

HOUSTON — A fire in Wharton County Tuesday night led to a shelter-in-place for people living around the facility.

According to the Wharton Fire Department, the fire involving chemicals broke out at the Prime Eco Group facility at 2933 South State Highway 60 at around 10 p.m. Crews from across Wharton County responded, as well as a Fort Bend County HazMat team.

The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after 2 a.m.

At this point, the cause of the fire is unknown and there are no reported injuries. State Highway 60 from Old Lane City Road to just past the plant remains closed.

### SHELTER IN PLACE CANCELED ### ### RESUME A/C USE ### Our selfless area fire fighters have almost got the fire... Posted by Wharton Police Department on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

According to their website, the Prime Eco group manufactures chemical products for the oil and gas and construction industries.

This is a developing story. We’ll post updates here as we get them.

