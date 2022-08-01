Two dead in wrong-way wreck involving ambulance on Westpark Tollway

Investigators say a vehicle heading the wrong way near Fondren collided with a private ambulance.

HOUSTON — Two people are dead after a what investigators say was a wrong-way crash on the Westpark Tollway early Saturday morning.

It happened just a little before 5 a.m. on the tollway near Fondren.

According to investigators, a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the tollway collided with a private ambulance. One person from the vehicle going the wrong way was killed. One person in the ambulance was also killed.

There were other injuries reported.

The Westpark Tollway was shut down for hours during the investigation. It's since reopened.