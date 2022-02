Authorities said the Westpark Tollway would be closed due to ice on the roadway.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — About 10 vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday night in Fort Bend County, according to authorities.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Authorities said the Westpark Tollway is being closed due to ice.

Estimated 10 vehicle crash Westpark Tollway WB at FM 1464. The Westpark Tollway is being closed due to ice. #HouNews #HouWx pic.twitter.com/R1Ei33XAsA — Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable (@FortBendPct1) February 4, 2022