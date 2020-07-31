Watch Live: Large fire burning at business complex on Westpark

Firefighters tell KHOU 11 News the burning building is part of a wholesale warehouse. Part of the roof has collapsed.

HOUSTON — Air 11 is over a fire in southwest Houston that appears to be burning at a business center along Westpark.

The Houston Fire Department called for extra equipment and firefighters just after 11 a.m. Friday. The fire is now a three alarm.

The fire is burning along Westpark at Fairhill, just west of the Southwest Freeway. The Houston Fire Department has identified this as a wholesale warehouse.

The roof of the structure has partially collapsed, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.