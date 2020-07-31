Watch Live: Large fire burning at business complex on Westpark

HOUSTON — Air 11 is over a fire in southwest Houston that appears to be burning at a business center along Westpark.
The Houston Fire Department called for extra equipment and firefighters just after 11 a.m. Friday. The fire is now a three alarm.
The fire is burning along Westpark at Fairhill, just west of the Southwest Freeway. The Houston Fire Department has identified this as a wholesale warehouse.
The roof of the structure has partially collapsed, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.
