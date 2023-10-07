Man says he crashed while avoiding shootout on Westheimer

Witnesses said people in two F-150s got into a shootout in the middle of Westheimer on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man said he crashed his SUV into another car while dodging bullets during a shootout on Westheimer on Monday.

Terrance McBride said he's grateful to be alive after the incident. He said he never would have imagined that he would have to do something like that on his way home from work.

Witnesses said shooters in two different trucks fired more than 10 shots at each other as they drove down the busy road near Fondren. The witnesses said the shooters sped away after the gunfight.

It didn't appear as if anyone was injured in the shooting, but there was a crash as a result of it.

"Ford F-150 ... male jumped out ... shot into the other F-150. I had to swerve just to avoid the possible stray bullets and side-swiped a Lexus," McBride said.

McBride's SUV and the Lexus he hit had to be towed away from the scene. No one was injured in the crash.

Police said they weren't sure if the shooting was road rage related or if the drivers knew each other.