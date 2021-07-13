All westbound lanes of South Loop at Scott Street closed where HPD says chase ended

Houston police said the chase began in Webster when the driver refused to stop the car.

HOUSTON — All westbound lanes of the 610 South Loop at Scott Street were closed after the end of a police chase Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police deployed spikes to stop the driver on the South Loop. Officers said the driver blew all four tires but still refused to stop until near the Scott Street exit.

Officers said the suspect told them he had a gun. Police said the suspect is in custody.

Houston TranStar urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

