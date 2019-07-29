Hey, West University – congrats! You’ve been named the best city in Texas in which to live!

The ranking comes from 24/7 Wall St., which looks at data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and other sources to create a weighted index.

According to the report, the average household income in West U. is $221K a year, which is nearly four times the average U.S. household.

On top of that, there is plenty to do nearby, including bars, restaurants, museums and more.

As for crime, the report says West U. has only 64 incidents for every 100,000 people and an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent.

See the full list of best cities to live in each state, and learn more about why West U. was the top Texas town.

