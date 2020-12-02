HOUSTON — Friends and family are at a loss as to what could have happened to a mother from West University who disappeared from her vacation home near Boston.

58-year old Abbie Flynn was getting ready to host a Super Bowl party on Feb. 2 and decided to take a walk. When her guests started showing up, she still wasn't back, so they called 911.

Police have suspended their search on the ground but plan to call in dive teams in case she slipped on some rocks and fell into the water.

At this point, police have no reason to suspect foul play.

