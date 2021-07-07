West Loop southbound at Westpark back open after wreck involving big rig

Houston TranStar confirmed the freeway reopened at 12:54 p.m.

HOUSTON — The 610 West Loop southbound at Westpark is back open after a incident involving two vehicles.

Houston TranStar confirmed the freeway reopened at 12:54 p.m.

It just happened before 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of W. Loop South near Westpark Drive, according to Houston TranStar.

Drivers were being asked to take an alternate route at the time.

3900 W. Loop South (southbound), possible fatality crash has all lanes blocked. Find Alternate route. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2021

Air 11 went to the scene and saw an 18-wheeler truck being towed.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Police believe it may be fatal.