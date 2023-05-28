Police need help finding missing man with autism last seen Saturday in west Houston

According to Texas EquuSearch, Clinton "Alex" Miles, 23, may not be able to communicate and could appear confused.

HOUSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man with autism who was last seen early Saturday morning in west Houston.

They’re looking for Clinton "Alex" Miles, 23. He was last seen on Walnut Bend near Meadowglen, wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and dark gray canvas loafers. He stands around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Texas EquuSearch is also involved in the search and said he may not be able to communicate properly and could appear lost and confused. His medical issues may also affect how he walks.

Police said he suffers from seizures.