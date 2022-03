Firefighters reported that one person died Thursday in the 6400 block of Burgoyne Drive near Winrock Boulevard.

HOUSTON — At least one person died Thursday afternoon in a west Houston townhome fire, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the townhome in the 6400 block of Burgoyne Drive. near Winrock Boulevard around 3 p.m.

There was no word on how the fire started or what led to the person's death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.