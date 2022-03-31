Family asking man seen on camera taking their dog to return him

Goldendoodle 'Oliver' managed to get out of family's backyard after last week's storm broke latch to their gate

HOUSTON — A west Houston family is blaming last week’s strong winds for causing the gate to their backyard to break, which allowed for their beloved dog to escape.

Their Goldendoodle made it to a gas station across the street where a man is seen on camera taking the dog and driving away.

“The wind actually made it burst” the dog’s owner, Augusto Guzman, explains from his backyard. “Normally, he sits and plays here and Kate went inside her office, he came out but the wind ended up breaking the latch at the door.”

They didn’t know it at the time, but Oliver, the family’s Goldendoodle managed to get out.

Someone passing on the sidewalk played with him for a minute, then Oliver crossed the street, to the gas station on the corner.

“That’s actually when this person saw him and then they took him,” Guzman said.

The man goes into the gas station, buys an item, and then leaves.

“And then he actually started trying to get Oliver when he was parked there,” Guzman said.

“He called Oliver, Oliver hesitated, but ended up jumping in the car,” Guzman said. “And as soon as he got him, he got in the street and went west on Richmond.”

The white Ford Expedition the man was driving had paper plates.

Augusto says Oliver was wearing his dog tag, with his name on the front and Augusto’s phone number on the back.

The Guzman’s other dog, “Bella,” and the rest of their family have been waiting for the phone to ring, hoping whoever has Oliver is on the other end of the line.

That call hasn’t come.

Until then, they’ll just keep hoping.

“We’re offering a reward, no questions asked, we just want our baby back,” Guzman said.