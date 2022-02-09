16 units impacted by west Houston apartment fire — 8 saved, 8 damaged, HFD says

HFD Deputy Chief James Pennington said firefighters were able to save eight of the 16 units.

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in west Houston Wednesday evening that impacted 16 units.

HFD said they received the call at around 4:27 p.m. and responded to the apartment, located at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane, within 4 minutes. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire at 4:40 p.m. and was put out at around 5:32 p.m.

HFD Deputy Chief James Pennington said firefighters were able to save eight of the 16 units. The other eight were damaged by fire and water. He said a portion of the building collapsed, but no one was in the collapsed area when it happened.

Pennington said around 30 families are displaced Friday night and the American Red Cross is working to find them housing.