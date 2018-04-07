HOUSTON - The San Jacinto River has risen above flood stage, according to officials.
Minor flooding is expected, especially in the Northshore subdivision. US 59 turnarounds will also be impacted.
Houston bayous held while heavy rain poured into Houston Wednesday. Most bayous and creeks started to crest around 3 p.m. as the rain shifted to the west.
Officials are still monitoring the larger bayous and rivers like the Brays Bayou and the San Jacinto River.
Mayor Turner said some parts of Houston received as much as 8 inches of rain. Although the rain is moving out there is a chance we could see a few showers Thursday.