HOUSTON - The San Jacinto River has risen above flood stage, according to officials.

Minor flooding is expected, especially in the Northshore subdivision. US 59 turnarounds will also be impacted.

West Fork of the San Jacinto River has risen above flood stage and will rise another .5ft overnight. Minor flooding along the river especially in the Northshore subdivision is likely mainly to roads. US 59 turnarounds will also be impacted #houwx #hounews pic.twitter.com/ECYjY1xGvT — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) July 5, 2018

Houston bayous held while heavy rain poured into Houston Wednesday. Most bayous and creeks started to crest around 3 p.m. as the rain shifted to the west.

Most bayous and creeks have crested and are starting to fall...need to watch West Fork of the San Jacinto River...some minor flooding possible tonight and Thursday. #houwx #hounews — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) July 4, 2018

White Oak Bayou is very high, but slowly dropping. Rain has pretty much stopped. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/X7LNA6aEX8 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 4, 2018

READ: Houston forecast: Heaviest rain over; high water problems continue

Officials are still monitoring the larger bayous and rivers like the Brays Bayou and the San Jacinto River.

Widespread heavy rain in the Houston area has shifted to the west. Smaller bayous have crested already, some of the larger bayous and the San Jacinto River will be rising into action stage or minor flood. For local impacts, check NWS Houston at https://t.co/I9hrJ1wi5o #txwx pic.twitter.com/ERRjFd5qau — NWSWGRFC (@NWSWGRFC) July 4, 2018

Mayor Turner said some parts of Houston received as much as 8 inches of rain. Although the rain is moving out there is a chance we could see a few showers Thursday.

© 2018 KHOU