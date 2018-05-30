Inside Kingwood’s Pump It Up, having free reign would be a dream come true for most kids. It’s a little different for the grownups who are taking part in Torch Lifestyle’s Jumpfit class. That was the point for Alfred Nwagbo.

“You really get tired of doing bench presses, squats and dumbbells,” he says.

Nwagbo says he tried to think outside the box, which led him to the bounce houses. He developed a circuit workout through the inflatable obstacles.

“I feel like I can work out pretty good, but this challenged me today, so I really enjoyed it,” says Timsha Batiste.

The workout isn’t child’s play, though. Just ask Jerome Powell.

“The bouncy house kicked my behind,” he says, pointing to a large inflatable with a steep incline. “This thing. This one right here. I couldn’t even climb up it. I got stuck in there.”

Powell’s been working out with Nwagbo for going on two years.

“When I started, I was about 235 pounds. I’m down to 200 pounds right now,” he says.

Powell attributes part of that success to the last leg of the circuit: the frog.

“[It] is the best machine,” he says.

Nwagbo says the frog’s all-in-one e-centric, concentric and isometric motions lessen the impact on your joints compared to squats or shoulder presses, but still provides a full-body workout.

“It is an amazing machine,” he boasts.

Adds Batiste: “Anyone who loves to work out and would like to get their endurance up, come out.”

