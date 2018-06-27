No shirt? No shoes? No problem at Sideout, a volleybar located in the Heights. You read that right: volleybar, as in a bar with volleyball.

“We have an excellent court system here with high-quality sand, professionally installed nets and poles, great lighting,” says general manager Matthew Richard.

Jay Schram is part of the Lone Star Volleyball Association, one of several leagues that make use of the courts here.

“I love it,” says Schram. “It’s a great time! I really enjoy it.”

He says a few matches equate to a great workout.

“Drink a ton of water. Before. After,” says Schram. “I feel pretty exhausted on a Friday night. Sleep a good long while in the morning. But it feels good.”

You can sweat out all your toxins on the sand courts, but don’t worry; you can put them right back in over at the bar.

“Every single person I talk to loves this place,” says Richard. “It’s so casual, so laid back. I don’t know any other place where you can take off your shirt, take off your shoes, go to the bar and get something to drink.”

Even if you don’t want to brave the court, there’s plenty of space for you to be an athletic supporter of sorts.

“We have seating available so you can sit on the side of the court, put your toes in the sand and chill out,” Richard says.

So whether you want to bump, set and spike or just cheers, Schram and Richard say you should try out Sideout.

Want to learn how to play beach volleyball? Sign up for the Fundamentals of Beach Volleyball class this Saturday. Click here for more information.

