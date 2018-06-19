June 21 is International Day of Yoga, which made this week’s Wellness Wednesday workout an easy pick: yoga! I’ll admit, I thought it was supposed to be easy and relaxing. Turns out, yoga is a workout that will get you to work up a sweat.

“We’re going to get started in the seated position in a position that makes you happy,” instructor Pam Urcid says to start off this session at Black Swan Yoga.

Happy sounds like a great way to kick off my first-ever yoga session, but a few minutes later, I have veins popping out of my forehead. Things can get intense very quickly with the help of Urcid.

“I’ve been doing yoga for almost four years,” she says.

Practicing four years, teaching for three, Urcid says she loves how the meditative exercise protects the body, mind and soul. (You can follow her on Instagram here.)

“I think yoga has something for everybody,” says Urcid.

That includes sweating – a lot. Maybe it’s because it’s 90 degrees or maybe it’s holding difficult poses, whatever the reason, this Beginners class is the sweatiest workout I’ve done for Wellness Wednesday.

“We moved from seated postures to standing postures in order to move up, as if you’re being born and then coming back down where the life tends to go, back to the earth,” Urcid explains.

Different classes cater to your ability level and at Black Swan, you pay what you can.

"We’re a donation-based studio because we believe that yoga should be approached by everybody, no matter who you are, where you are, where you live and how much you have your pocket,” says Urcid. “We just want you to come in, get your practice on, so you can discover all that it has to offer for you.”

In addition to being the International Day of Yoga, June 21 also happens to be the summer solstice. If you’d like, you can join in for 108 sun salutations at Black Swan starting at 5:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

