Today's Wellness Wednesday is a personal one. My schedule is pretty crazy, so I rarely know when I'm going to be able to work out. With a couple apps and a little guidance, I can make it work whenever and wherever.

The tools I use are pretty basic: a yoga mat, a 25-pound kettle bell, my phone and a jump rope. On this particular day, however, the jump rope isn't necessary. My trainer, Alan Edwards, already emailed my to-do list. It starts with an 800-meter jog, then a 16-minute Tabata cycle.

"It's a form of high intensity interval training," explains Edwards. "You're talking about combining short work cycles with shorter rest cycles to elevate and lower the heart rate."

Tabata counts down 20 seconds of activity, followed by 10 seconds of rest. I use an app called SmartWOD to time it. In fact, I use apps for a lot.

"There are apps on your phone that you're going to need, no matter what you're doing," Edwards says.

What I found I also need is a coach, someone who can track my progress and push me when I'm feeling unmotivated. That's where Edwards comes in.

"I have some clients who I write day-to-day fitness programming for. I have clients who I write 12 weeks at a time for," he says. "I have some clients who work ridiculous hours in their job and don't rest and I have to program around that."

For clients like that (i.e. me), Edwards does something an app can't; he adjusts.

"When something happens and you do have to miss a week's worth of workouts, you're not going to be able to just jump back into the app," says Edwards.

He also adds a layer of accountability, which, frankly, I need. Not everyone does, though. For those folks, everything they need to work out really is in the palm of their hand.

