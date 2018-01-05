You could say Emily Jesse fell for aerial dance as soon as she tried it.

“I kind of stumbled into it,” she laughs. “At the end of my first class, I was like, ‘How often can I be in here?’”

Eight years later, she’s an instructor at Hunter Dance Center.

“Aerial dance is such a unique blend of artistry and athleticism and fun and fitness,” Jesse explains.

In her “Aerial silks” class, students dangle from the ceiling, wrapping themselves and rolling out of huge swathes of brightly colored fabric. They are a more advanced group, but Jesse also teaches an introductory “Aerial conditioning” course.

“No matter what your fitness background is, no matter what strength level you’re at, we create an exercise that is achievable for you and then we build on that,” she says.

The center offers aerial dance classes 7 days a week at its studio off Shepherd in the Heights. The workout is one for the whole body with a focus on upper body strength.

“Follow that curiosity,” says Jesse. “Get into a studio. Try it.”

