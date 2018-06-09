HOUSTON - A planned shutdown along Highway 290 this weekend won’t happen because of the wet forecast. But officials say it shouldn’t impact the overall project’s expected completion.

“I’ve been praying about it,” said Pastor John Murray of The Refreshing Church.

The church fronts 290 near Gessner. At times, Murray’s congregation has been forced to temporarily relocate during construction.

“We’ve had a couple of times when we’ve had to have church at a hotel,” Murray said. “They called us and said, 'We’re going to shut the freeway down,' so we have no access to get to church.”

He’s glad another major shutdown planned for this weekend, but pushed back because of the forecast, should pay off when it’s over.

“This is a big, big light at the end of the tunnel,” said 290 Project spokesman Mike Zientek.

Zientek said the work will completely close outbound lanes from Pinemont to Little York. But all main lanes in both directions between Little York and the 610 Loop will be open after the closure.

“And we appreciate the patience the public has had,” Zientek said. “Sometimes they’re frustrated and upset, and we get that.”

Zientek stood by the timeline for getting all main lanes done from the loop to the Waller County line by the end of the year.

“Not all the feeder roads, not all the intersections, and certainly not the Highway 6 bridge,” Zientek said.

Pastor Murray said he’s willing to do his part of help it along.

“Whatever we can contribute in prayer to help them finish,” Murray said.

The overall 290 widening project totals $2.4 billion. Click here for more information on closures and the overall timeline.

