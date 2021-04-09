A week after leaving Louisiana, Ida evacuees stuck in Houston receive food, supplies

"People that give a helping hand like this shows that there’s still a God up there," said Nathaniel Sapp of a Bread of Life supply distribution drive.

HOUSTON — Seven days after some Louisiana families left their homes for Houston, Bread of Life is offering relief.

The non-profit organization handed out supplies and food to hundreds of Hurricane Ida evacuees. It’s one of the few mass donation drives helping Louisianans stuck in Houston. Many donation drives are sending resources to Louisiana.

Families stuck in Houston said Saturday’s help is the blessing they’ve been hoping for. After a solid week away from home, Darrin Johnson is packing in everything he can so he can begin making the drive back to Louisiana.

"It means a lot to get help like this,” said Johnson who still needs to gauge the damage done to his home. “We can determine it once we get there.”

For the last seven days, some evacuees have stretched cash and resources as they struggled to find help in Houston.

“We need it right now, bad. We ain’t got nothing,” said Nathaniel Sapp.

With financial backing from Houston natives Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion, Bread of Life was able to hand out $250 gift cards to some families while loading, food, supplies, disinfectant, tarps and cases of water into vehicles that passed through the downtown Houston distribution site.

“We’re just grateful that we’re in a position to want to support them,” said Johnie Jones, executive director of Bread of Life.

“It’s been rough. It’s been really rough,” said Jay Journey as she drove through the distribution line. “Having to pay for hotels out of our pockets for all these days. It’s been rough.”

Journey evacuated with her sister, cousin and their children ahead of Ida’s Sunday landfall.

“It means a lot. This is the first. We’ve been out here, what, six days, and this is the first thing we’ve gotten," she said.

Lucille’s 1913, a non-profit organization that aims to feed the community, shared 500 servings of jambalaya so Louisianans might feel right at home as they work to get there.

Jones said Bread of Life is working to organize another supply distribution on the 3rd Sunday of the month. Ida evacuees just need to register ahead, either in-person or online.

First came the hurricane, then came the help.