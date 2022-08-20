Harris County Fire Marshall's Office investigating cause of Webster, Texas apartment fire

Officials said the fire is contained to one building and two people have been transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

WEBSTER, Texas — Firefighters on Saturday battled an apartment fire in Webster, Texas, according to the Harris County Fire Marshall's Office.

At 4:19 p.m., HCFMO tweeted that investigators were helping fight an apartment fire on West Bay Area Boulevard between the Gulf Freeway and FM 528.

Officials said the fire is contained to one building and two people have been transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

HCFMO said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

KHOU 11 viewer Gerald Steward sent us video of the scene, which can be watched below: