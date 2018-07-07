CYPRESS, Texas - Firefighters are on scene of a major natural gas leak in Cypress but weather is affecting repair efforts.

Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Brian Shirley tells KHOU 11 News it could take four to six hours before everything is back to normal in this area.

The leak is underneath the intersection of Rustic Lake Lane and Fry Road near Cypress Springs High School. A company was placing fiber optic cables around 11 a.m. when a gas line was hit, causing gas to leak in both directions.

Major gas leak in Cypress. Cy-Fair VFD on scene. Intersection of Fry Rd. & Rustic Lake Ln blocked off. Two shopping centers evacuated. #khou11 @GraceWhiteKHOU pic.twitter.com/q4O8T1zXy6 — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) July 7, 2018

One direction was shut off but the other is still leaking gas.

Shopping centers were evacuated and while there no residential evacuations, people were advised to shelter in place. That advisory has since been lifted, but weather has caused a snag in repairs. Holes that ben dug are filling with mud and water, according to Shirley.

Crews are waiting for heavy equipment to cut the cement.

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department said the intersection is currently closed as rescue and utility crews work to secure the area. Expect traffic delays in the area for the next several hours.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area. If unavoidable, please stay indoors to minimize the exposure to gas.

