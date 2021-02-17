'We have water everywhere' | Fort Bend County Judge KP George among many dealing with ruptured pipes

Experts say shutting off water during a leak or rupture is the first thing you should do.

RICHMOND, Texas — Fort Bend County Judge KP George oversaw a personal emergency Wednesday in addition to the one facing residents.

"Last night we got power after two days and didn't have water," George said. "We finally got water and now we have water everywhere in places we don't want it."

His wife first noticed water on the floor likely caused by a burst pipe.

"I'm supposed to be on a conference call, but now I'm dealing with this," George said.

It was just the latest job for George’s repairman who, like many counterparts with plumbing skills, was working to respond to a flurry of calls.

"There's many people much worse off than me," George said. "It's just part of day-to-day life."

Water can freeze inside pipes and rupture them. But they don’t often leak until your power comes back on and the ice is allowed to thaw.

Shutting off your water can help make sure it doesn’t continue to flow.

“We didn’t have power, didn’t have water.. Now we’ve got water everywhere.” Fort Bend Co. @JudgeKPGeorge showed me the aftermath of a burst pipe in his home. But he says there’s ALWAYS someone worse off. His thoughts on the #TexasFreeze + system failures: later on @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/guYGq26pqM — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) February 17, 2021

"I'm hoping it goes away and that the weather gets better," said Jerome Hall of Richmond. "There’s a lot of people out here without no power.”

Fort Bend County has responded to hundreds of calls related to this week’s weather on top of headaches facing homeowners and others.

“I hope we learn are lesson from these kinds of disasters," George said. "Then, at least, we are prepared to deal with the future.”