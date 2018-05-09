HOUSTON - The westbound lanes on 610 North Loop at Homestead have reopened but the eastbound lanes remain closed after they were shut down due to a hazmat spill Wednesday morning.

Houston Police sent out a tweet at 12 p.m. saying the westbound were flowing but the eastbound lanes have not yet reopened.

At 12:15 p.m., Houston Transtar reported the scene was cleared.

Westbound lanes are now flowing but eastbound lanes remain closed. #houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 5, 2018

HPD tweeted around 8:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes would be shut down after the heavy truck accident led to a HAZMAT situation.

At 11:04 a.m., the department tweeted the westbound lanes would also be closed due to possible flammable fumes.

It's unclear at this time what caused the accident or how long authorities expect the closures to last.

Due to possibility of flammable fumes, all WESTBOUND lanes are now being closed. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. #houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 5, 2018

