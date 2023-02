The team is dedicating the new season, which starts on Thursday, in Waylon Collins' memory

TOMBALL, Texas — It's now been eight months since five members of the Collins family were brutally murdered by an escaped inmate.

Waylon Collins had just graduated from Tomball High School. He was a member of the Tomball High School baseball team.

Now the team is dedicating the new season, which starts on Thursday, in Waylon’s memory as they work to make sure he's never forgotten.