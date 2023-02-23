Wayfair scraps north Houston fulfillment center

The fulfillment center would have provided jobs to more than 400 Houstonians.

HOUSTON — Wayfair, an online retail shop that sells furniture and home goods, has decided to do away with its plan to open a fulfillment center in Houston.

The fulfillment center started construction in the fall of 2022 and had plans to be completed by this summer. According to the proposal, the 70-acre site would have created more than 400 jobs.

Wayfair said its decision to terminate the project was based on changes to its business. The company recently reorganized its company structure, cutting 10% of its global workforce.

Wayfair said it will sublease the space in north Houston so it can be used by another employer.

Read the full statement from Wayfair below:

"After thoughtful consideration, Wayfair has made the decision to not open a fulfillment center in Houston, Texas due to changes in our business. We were looking forward to joining the Houston community and thank the city for the incredible partnership and support in this process."