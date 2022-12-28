Frozen bats rescued during Houston freeze to be released

The Houston Humane Society will be releasing the rescued cold-stunned bats Wednesday night at the popular viewing spot in Buffalo Bayou Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Bats that were cold-stunned during last week's freeze got another boost of fluids last night to make sure they're properly hydrated before they're released.

When the bats get too cold, their metabolism plummets, which makes them too weak to hold onto the bridge, causing them to fall to the ground.

About 115 of the bats that were collected by officials died. Thankfully, the rest were able to recover after six days of rehabilitation.

Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition Director Mary Warwick said they use the Waugh Bridge as a tourist attraction, so they owe it to the bats to take care of them if they get into trouble, along with other beneficial reasons.

"When they first come out of the colony, they eat mosquitos," Warwick said. "As they go higher, they eat a lot of moths and insects that affect food crops."

Warwick also said they're a big part of the food web. More than 600 of the bats saved belong to the Waugh Bat Colony. They'll be released back into the colony at Buffalo Bayou Park or at the bat colony in Pearland.

The Mexican free-tailed bats will be released at 5:30 p.m. today on the Waugh Street Bridge at Buffalo Bayou Park. The release is free to attend and open to the public.