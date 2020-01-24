HOUSTON — The company at the center of a massive explosion that destroyed homes and sent shockwaves across Harris County is a family owned business founded in 1960.

Watson Grinding & Manufacturing provides “high-performance coatings, machining and grinding services” to industries that include chemical, offshore and aerospace, according to its website.

It was founded by James Watson as a “small specialty grinding shop” that grew “to include a full-scale machine shop to offer specialty thermal spray coatings,” its website said.

The business is located off the 4500 block of Gessner Road near Clay Road and the Beltway in northwest Houston.

Friday morning’s explosion destroyed part of the facility, and damaged nearby businesses and dozens of nearby homes. City officials said propylene and liquid nitrogen was released during the explosion. Propylene is a colorless gas that is highly flammable.

Photos from Air 11 show a large pile of rubble at the facility with walls torn off and holes in nearby businesses. In the adjacent neighborhoods, homes and cars with windows were shattered, garage doors were blown in, siding of homes was ripped off.

Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo said the area is a “disaster area.”

KHOU 11 Investigates is looking into the company’s background.

Initial findings show the company has no violations with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality or the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Employees, however, reported two severe injuries to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the past five years.

In June 2019, an employee was hospitalized after his abdomen was crushed by falling equipment that weighed over 800 pounds.

Before that, in January 2015, an employee’s right-index finger was amputated when it got caught in a piece of equipment. That prompted an inspection of the facility in 2015, which found no violations.

The only fines reported by OSHA came in 2013 for a violation that also involved an amputation. The company was fined for $13,860 but was later reduced to $8,316.

At least two people were killed in the explosion, according to the Houston Police Department.

A multi-agency investigation that includes HPD, the Houston Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is ongoing. That investigation is expected to continue into the coming days.

Acevedo with HPD urged nearby residents to report anything unusual found in their homes or yards by calling 911.

“We want to be sure we conduct a very thorough investigation,” Acevedo said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

