GALVESTON, Texas — Blueish-green water under mostly sunny skies makes the perfect combination for a Galveston Island getaway this Labor Day weekend.

"We're going to have some fun, spend time with the family,” said beach-goer Anthony Lee.

Lee’s family includes folks of all ages. All of them try and stay safe around water.

"Well, I don’t go too far, I know how to swim, I usually keep my head up, and I always watch my surroundings,” Sidney Green said.

The island is one of a number of places where we routinely cover drowning deaths.

Other include Lake Conroe, the San Jacinto River and San Luis Pass.

That’s where, in addition to fully-manned lifeguard stands, the Galveston Beach Patrol will have extra help this weekend.

"We’ve got a volunteer group from the county that’s going to be at San Luis Pass keeping people out of the water there," said Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis. "So, we’re doing all the preparations that we can.”

Davis offers these tips for water safety:

Always keep close watch on children and have life jackets on hand for them or anyone else who cannot swim. Steer clear of jetties or piers where rip currents and holes are more likely to form. And always avoid the ends of the island where tidal flows can sweep you away.

“I don’t go all the way out there,” said beach-goer Debbie Englis.

She told us she nearly witnessed a tragedy along the beach herself.

“I saw a young girl take her really small brother out, way out," said Englis. "Even after the lifeguard said clear the beach or clear the water, she took him out there anyway.”

There's only so much officials can do. The rest is on you.

"And we’re just hoping we’ll get everybody home safe," said Chief Davis. "That’s our main goal.”

According to a group that tracks drowning deaths, Texas leads the nation in the number of child drownings. There have been 78 so far in 2019.

