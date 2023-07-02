Emergency repair underway in northwest Houston after reports of water outages

Several businesses and homes report not having water. Crews are trying to determine how severe the outage is.

HOUSTON — City crews are trying to restore water that's out in northwest Houston. The outage is reportedly affecting several businesses and residents.

Houston Public Works told KHOU 11 that they're working on an emergency repair near Antoine Drive and West Tidwell Road. Crews are working to find the severity of the water outages for customers in the area.

At this point, we don't have an estimated time for the water to be back on.