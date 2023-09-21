Water main leak in west Houston neighborhood hasn’t stopped for weeks, leaving residents frustrated

Houston Public Works said an initial investigation of the leak near Lakeview Forest was done, but residents said the issue is getting worse.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A water leak has created potholes and it’s still flowing in a west Houston neighborhood.

Houston Public Works said a crew came out to do an initial investigation but additional action will be taken.

Along Briar Forest Drive is an awful sight to Jalil Hakim, who has lived in the Lakeview Forest neighborhood since 2001.

“It was frustrating to see this clean water just running down the street like this,” Hakim said.

Hakim said he filed a report in the city’s 311 app days after he spotted the leak.

“I noticed there was another email I received on Sept. 3. The very next day, I filed a report and it said the case closed,” Hakim said.

He said he noticed a dash in the resolution section with no other explanation. Houston Public Works told KHOU that Hakim’s report was closed because it was a duplicate report to 311.

But in the days and weeks since his report, the leak has continued.

On Thursday, after our call, Public Works said another crew would be dispatched Friday. They went on to say the city prioritizes larger leaks near schools, hospitals and others that impact water service.

Hakim understands, but hopes this leak gets the attention he said it needs.

“I can’t express my gratitude (enough), the day I see this being worked on is the best day, I’ll be so excited,” Hakim said.

Public Works said it understands that a big leak like this one might get multiple 311 calls from multiple people. They encourage people to send pictures and keep a copy of your service request number so they can track the repair history.