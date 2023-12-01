Neighbors say water has been leaking for weeks, call on city to fix it

HOUSTON — Water has been pouring out of a hole in a Houston yard for weeks and neighbors, including former Kemah Mayor and Houston mayoral candidate Bill King, want some answers.
King said he first noticed the leak on Christmas Day when temperatures in Houston were below freezing. He said he put in a request with 311 and the city's response said it would take 10 days to complete the request.
"It's wasting hundreds of thousands of gallons of water for the city. I mean, that's not free. And, yeah, there's no telling what's been done to the street here," King said.
The city said the area along Stable Crest Boulevard, not far from the West Loop, was also an issue during the drought. Contractors with the city were expected to be there on Friday.