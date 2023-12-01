Neighbors say water has been leaking for weeks, call on city to fix it

Residents, including former Houston mayoral candidate Bill King, said the water has been leaking since Christmas.

HOUSTON — Water has been pouring out of a hole in a Houston yard for weeks and neighbors, including former Kemah Mayor and Houston mayoral candidate Bill King, want some answers.

King said he first noticed the leak on Christmas Day when temperatures in Houston were below freezing. He said he put in a request with 311 and the city's response said it would take 10 days to complete the request.

"It's wasting hundreds of thousands of gallons of water for the city. I mean, that's not free. And, yeah, there's no telling what's been done to the street here," King said.