Crews working to repair large water main break in NW Houston

HOUSTON — A large water main break in northwest Houston is causing quite a mess for city workers and residents who live nearby.
According to Houston police, a vehicle struck a fire hydrant on 43rd Street and Watonga late Thursday night, causing water to shoot into the air. The water has been spewing from the ground ever since.
Air 11 flew over the scene around 8:45 a.m. and caught video of the aftermath. Traffic was being rerouted so drivers can avoid the mess.
City crews have shut off the water to start repairs.