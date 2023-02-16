Water main break causes water service interruption in Katy neighborhoods

The City of Katy said service has already been restored to Avalon at Spring Green and Woodcreek Reserve but folks in Reserve of Katy are still impacted.

KATY, Texas — Three Katy subdivisions lost water service Thursday due to a broken water main, according to the City of Katy.

Residents and businesses in Avalon at Spring Green, Woodcreek Reserve and Reserve of Katy were without water.

Just before noon, the city reported the water main break was isolated and service was restored in Avalon at Spring Green and Woodcreek Reserve.

Crews are still working to get the water back on in Reserve of Katy.

The city said a contractor hit a water line and caused the interruption.

2/16/2023 @ 11:51 AM

