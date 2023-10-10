Geyser-like water leak erupts in East Houston neighborhood

Work crews finally capped the forceful leak by the end of Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON, Texas — It was a sight reminiscent of something like Old Faithful in Yosemite.

"Actually, I think I emailed somebody that,” said East Houston homeowner and KHOU viewer Richard Green.

A forceful water leak erupted in Green’s front yard Tuesday morning, shortly after he woke up.

"And then I heard what sounded like heavy rain and looked on my camera and saw the geyser out here," Green said. "That’s a pretty good description, I think.”

He showed us the home surveillance video of the eruption which Green believes set off his motion-activated camera more than a week after he said he first reported a small leak bubbling up in the same spot.

"And they elevated the call, the original call,” said Green.

New tweet with VIDEO. That leak ⤵️ is under control now but the viewer estimates the “geyser” spewed 💦 for some nine hours #khou11 @KHOU https://t.co/gko37Yo5Hb pic.twitter.com/1RXnP8WUyp — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 10, 2023

Houston Public Works crews and contractors showed up Tuesday afternoon and released water from a fire hydrant to reduce pressure from the so-called geyser, which eventually stopped spewing.

It’s the latest in a long line of water-related issues over the last few months, partly due to the drought and resulting impacts on underground infrastructure.

There have been more than 4,000 reported leaks in the City of Houston alone.

"If you don’t say anything, small problems become bigger problems," said Green. "And, even when you report it, if you don’t address it when it’s small, it becomes large like it did today.”

At least this "geyser" was relatively short-lived.

Green said he hopes it’s permanently repaired.