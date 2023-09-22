Public Works explains why west Houston water leak is taking weeks for repairs

KHOU11 learned on Friday that the leak on Briar Forest Drive will be fixed this weekend. Public Works explains why it wasn’t a high priority.

HOUSTON — We received new details Friday on a water leak that's been causing frustration in a west Houston neighborhood. Houston Public Works sent a crew to assess the leak after KHOU reached out on behalf of a concerned resident who lives along Briar Forest Drive near the Lakeview Forest neighborhood.

Public Works told us the leak will be repaired this weekend but residents are still wondering why the repair is taking weeks. They said the water has been flowing non-stop since August 29 and it's caused a big pothole.

Public Works explained that it prioritizes water leaks based on size -- if there’s a complete loss of water service -- and location with schools, hospitals, and emergency facilities getting priority.

A work order for the leak was created on September 2, according to Public Works. On the city’s 311 website, the leak was reported five times but only one ticket remained open. Public Works said that's because the rest were duplicates.

Multiple reports on the same leak may not make it a priority unless the issue worsens. Public Works said they have repaired 3,730 water leaks since June.

“We continue to utilize 10 contractors in addition to city crews to help reduce repair times,” a spokesperson said.

“We ask the public to call 311 to report water leaks so we can track and make repairs as quickly as possible and to contact 311 again if any person notices that the condition of a reported leak has become worse,” the spokesperson said.

Council Member Mary Nan Huffman, who represents the Lakeview Forest neighborhood, believes additional contracts are needed and is requesting the mayor prioritize bringing additional contracts to the Houston City Council for approval. She also believes leaks should be repaired in a timely manner.

“It is the expectation of the residents [Council Member Huffman] serves. Leaks such as this are more than an inconvenience; they waste water and pose a risk of further damage to city infrastructure,” Huffman’s chief of staff wrote in a statement.

Public Works expects the leak on Briar Forest to be fixed by Saturday night.

If you’re experiencing a water main break in your neighborhood you’re encouraged to call 311 or submit a report online.