LIST: Water conservation requests across the Greater Houston area

Here's what some cities around the Greater Houston area are doing to conserve water.

HOUSTON — As drought conditions continue to build across the Greater Houston area, some cities and officials have begun implementing water conservation plans.

City of Katy - Stage 2

The City of Katy is asking residents to reduce the amount of water they're using citing high water demand from "extreme heat conditions."

The city has four stages to its water conservation contingency plan ranging from mild to severe. Currently, the city is at stage 2, or moderate. That means the City of Katy is aiming to reduce water usage by about 10% compared to its historical average usage.

To limit the amount of water used, the city is asking residents to follow a three-day-per-week watering schedule.

Residents with addresses ending in an even number are asked to limit their landscaping water usage to Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Residents with addresses ending in an odd number are asked to limit their landscaping water usage to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Commercial buildings, Home Owners Associations and green spaces are limited to Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays for landscaping water usage.

Click here for more information on the city's plan.

City of Rosenberg - Stage 1

On July 27, the City of Rosenberg entered Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan.

That means residents are asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage. The city aims to reduce water usage by a total of 5% in this stage.

Residents whose address ends in an even number are asked to limit outdoor watering to Sundays and Thursdays from the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Residents whose address ends in an odd number are asked to limit outdoor watering to Saturdays and Wednesdays from the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Click here for more information on the city's plan.

City of Fulshear - Stage 1

The City of Fulshear has moved into stage 1 of its water conservation plan citing extreme heat and a lack of rainfall.

Residents and businesses are asked to voluntarily reduce outdoor watering to three times per week between the hours of 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. or between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. They're also asked to reduce water usage inside homes and businesses.

The city said it is also reducing its water usage by reducing water usage in landscaping at all city facilities, pausing non-essential vehicle washing and limiting hydrant flushing except for system repairs.

Click here for more information on the city's plan.